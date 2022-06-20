Magnum PI season 5: The power of cast support + the waiting game

It’s the start of another week, and of course that means an opportunity for more news on a Magnum PI season 5 revival. Is it happening?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In an official capacity, nothing changed over the weekend, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. No news can be good news; if nothing else, it means that the parties involved are still talking. The most interesting headline can from Stephen Hill (TC), who responded to a post asking if the cast were timing out their messages to the fans in some coordinated way:

Definitely not coordinated. I’m happy we all spoke though. In this business we go on P.R. tours when we are up, yet say nothing when we are down. That isn’t real or relatable. Besides how could we not address such amazing fans?

This question came after Tim Kang became the final series regular to show support for the #SaveMagnumPI effort over the weekend — we only think he came around so late because he’s not super-active on social media in general.

The situation for all of the cast is at this point a pretty complicated one. They all want to see the show back based on their messages, but they also don’t want to produce false hope since they aren’t the key decision-makers in the process. The same goes for the producers; there’s no guarantee they even get advance info. This decision ultimately comes down to networks (potentially NBC), studio executives, and even at times a bunch of accountants. We’re all stuck in the same waiting game together. The cast has all spoken out simply because they’ve wanted to; this situation means just as much if not more to them than almost anyone, given that the end result dictates what they’re going to be doing for the next several months of their lives. Also, this cast is 100% a family.

Are we reasonably optimistic that some news could come out this week? Sure, but it’s not necessary at the same time. We’ve noted in the past that June 30 is when cast contracts expire, but that date may be somewhat arbitrary if an extension is signed or if everyone wants to come back.

How are you feeling about a Magnum PI season 5 going into this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay put for more news we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







