Yellowstone prequel 1932 changes title to 1923, shares new story details

We finally got some more details today on the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1932 … including that this is not the name anymore.

Instead, it was officially revealed that moving forward, the series will be titled 1923, which is a pretty significant change when it comes to what was going on at the time. There’s a new official logline out there that has a few more details:

1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.

In some ways, it feels like this change was put together as a result of some careful research, which helped Taylor Sheridan and the team to realize that 1923 was a far more appropriate setting. We’re also going to see the aftermath of the end of World War I, which impacts Montana even if many of the battles were far away.

Here’s what is interesting to us: Are Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren going to play older versions of James and Margaret Dutton? You could make a case for it, given that there aren’t any other Duttons who seem perfect for these roles. It felt a little more implausible the two characters would be around in 1932, but nine years does make a big difference.

Hopefully, you will have a chance to see 1923 at some point at the end of the year. We think that Paramount+ is looking for a similar release strategy to what they had with 1883, and it mostly comes down to if they can get it together in time.

What do you think about the Yellowstone prequel getting a title change to 1923?

