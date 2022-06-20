Outlander prequel: Sam Heughan shares what he knows

We know that Outlander season 7 is currently in production at Starz, but beyond just that, there’s more of the franchise coming! We know that there is developmental work going on when it comes to a prequel, even if there is no immediate timetable as to when it will actually come to fruition.

So what’s the story going to be about here? Well, it may serve as a good origin story for Jamie Fraser, but it’s not one that Sam Heughan can really appear in himself. In a new interview with Esquire, here is what he had to say on the subject:

“All I can tell you is I’m not in it, as Jamie’s not in it! … I believe that it’s a prequel focusing on Jamie’s parents when they were younger, so I guess you might see a young version of him at some point. But I think I may be a little too old to play young Jamie now! I could play his dad maybe, or a flash forward? It is time travel, after all.”

Our hope personally is that we’ll start to hear more about this prequel when we get around to season 7 premiering, and that it could potentially bridge the gap between a season 7 and season 8 — if we get a season 8, given that this is not 100% a sure thing. We do like the idea of expanding the Outlander universe of course, and the folks at Starz have a documented history at this point of doing a good job caring for various spin-offs and off-shoots. After all, we’ve seen them do that already with the Power universe! Outlander is one of their biggest franchises ever, so it would make sense for them to do more of it in whatever way that they could.

