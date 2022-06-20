Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC, back with season 6 episode 8?

Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? Are we going to see the show coming back with season 6 episode 8? We know that there’s potential for a lot of great stuff coming around the bend in this world; of course, there’s also a lot of danger.

If you are watching the show at the moment and are very-much afraid for the fate of one Kim Wexler, you are far from alone. It’s hard not to given that Lalo just killed Howard, and we still don’t know what happens to her leading into Breaking Bad.

Unfortunately, we still aren’t going to be able to see what’s next tonight. While we are getting closer to the show coming back on the air, we’re going to be waiting for a few more weeks to see what’s next. The teaser below serves as a small way to get yourself prepared for what’s coming — intrigued by who Mike is talking to? Rest assured that you’re 100% not alone in that.

Over the course of the remaining episodes, we tend to imagine that Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, and the rest of the writers are set to deliver some of the biggest surprises yet. The show has already given a prime example of a perfect prequel, one that leaves you glued to the television even if you know how some of the story ends. A lot of other creators would give anything to be in this sort of spot.

