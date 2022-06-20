The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2: Show EP talks future plans

Following the events of tonight’s season 1 finale, we certainly know there’s potential for The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2.

The episode we just saw ended (thankfully) on a pretty joyous note, as we saw Clare and Henry tie the knot and get married! However, before that there were a series of devastating reveals, including Henry understanding his own mortality and an enormous secret he is keeping from Clare regarding their ability to have children. Odds are, we’re going to see some of this gut-wrenching stuff play out further … right?

Well, maybe. The final decision on the show’s future lies with HBO, but speaking to TVLine executive producer Steven Moffat notes that he does have a plan for what the future will hold:

“I had a plan about how many seasons we’d do — not telling you! — and where each one would end and how far you’d take it … There is enough juice in the book for more than just one [season]. But at the same time, I would still call it a limited series because it can’t go on forever. It has to stop. We already know a fair bit about how it ends. By Episode 3, you know he’s going to get shot in a forest. You know he’s going to lose his feet at some point. So it’s a story of destiny, I guess. The end is built into the beginning.”

Moffat also notes that he has no plans to take the TV adaptation outside of the events of the book, and that includes Audrey Niffenegger’s upcoming sequel. This is solely about The Time Traveler’s Wife and nothing more than that. This will be a pretty focused story, and we suppose a part of that is to guarantee some element of closure — even if it is emotional or devastating to some viewers out there.

