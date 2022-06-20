The Boys season 3 episode 6: Erin Moriarty on Hughie, Starlight conflict

As we prepare for The Boys season 3 episode 6, it is abundantly clear that Hughie and Starlight are not in a great place. We’re of course rooting for them to find a way to make things work, but clearly there are some obstacles they’ll have to navigate, and doing that is not going to be the easiest thing in the world for them.

After all, all of a sudden we’re seeing a side of Hughie where he’s desperate to be Starlight’s savior and seems jealous that she’s the one with all of the power.

As you would imagine, all of this has put Annie in a really delicate position — and that is something that Erin Moriarty breaks down further in a chat with TV Guide:

“[Starlight] is really surprised by [Hughie] this season … First, she’s really pissed off and really freaked out that he’s taking Temp V. She says, rightfully so, that he has no idea what the consequences are.” But the cracks in their relationship go deeper than Hughie’s recent experimentation with V. His jealousy and overprotectiveness fly in the face of everything that made Starlight fall for him in the first place.”

Erin goes on to reference the famous bowling scene from the first season, one where Hughie encourages her to show off her powers — he was an encouraging presence in her life, and now there’s a sense of awkward competitiveness there. Some of it may come from Hughie’s own desire to destroy Homelander, but until he gets a better handle on it, we have a hard time imagining that this relationship will last.

