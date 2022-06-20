The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 finale: Henry and Clare’s wedding

Tonight on HBO, we had a chance to see The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 finale, and absolutely it was dramatic, tragic, and also heartfelt. There was SO much that was revealed from start to finish here, including some things that set the stage for a potential season 2.

We know that the finale ended on a romantic note with Clare and Henry’s wedding, but there were a lot of shocking moments spread throughout. Take, for example, Henry realizing that he was going to die fairly young, and that Clare suffers a series of devastating miscarriages as the two try to have a baby. There is a tough marriage ahead, and that’s probably why the show wanted to end on more of a happy note.

However, there is darkness beyond said happiness, and that is what makes the idea of a season 2 now so compelling. How do you continue this story and get to some of the harder stuff? How do you handle some of Henry’s darker secrets, and the decisions that he makes behind his own wife’s back? This show has been complicated from the start, but the finale really grounded these characters in insecurity, fear, and also still at times joy. There was a lot that was accomplished here in a reasonably short period of time, including Henry’s attempt to reconcile with his father and us to see more of the pain that comes with time-travel.

Also, we have to of course marvel at the fact that Clare ended up marrying a future version of Henry, one who required a little bit of help courtesy of shoe polish to be ready for the big moment. Kudos to Theo James, who somehow was able to keep track of all of the versions of this guy he ended up playing over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Time Traveler’s Wife, including some season 2 hopes

What did you think about the events of The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







