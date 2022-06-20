Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What needs to be unveiled first

We tend to assume that at some point this summer, we’re going to be getting a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. There’s just one question that comes along with this assumption: Why wait? We tend to think that Apple TV+ already has a pretty good idea as to when they want the hit show out, and also when production for what could be the final episodes is done. It’s all a matter of timing now, and there may be some reasons why the streaming service doesn’t want to rush a reveal.

First and foremost, we think that personally they’ll want to announce it is the final season at the same time they do the date. It doesn’t benefit them to have that mystery linger for some huge period of time entering the fall if it is already resolved. It would distract from the story and ultimately, it’s better if people can just enjoy the show without the distraction. (We also think the producers can change their mind at any given point if they want to bring it back, and nobody’s going to be altogether upset about that.) If they don’t announce it’s the final season, that firmly represents that everyone is keeping the door open.

Will Apple wait until filming is done in order to announce a date? Not necessarily, but we do think they’ll wait for that before the show premieres. They will want to ensure the post-production team has plenty of time in order to perfect the remaining episodes.

As for what they will wait on, we think it’s footage in the form of a small teaser. It makes sense to give viewers some sort of tangible tease alongside a date, even if it’s just a small one all about AFC Richmond’s future. They can save a larger trailer for a little later on down the line.

