Euphoria season 3: When will the HBO drama start filming?

When is Euphoria season 3 going to start filming? We’re a few months from the end of season 2 and because of that, we know the demand is out there.

Unfortunately, if there’s one thing we learned between seasons 1 and 2 of this show, it’s that a certain degree of patience is required. This not a series with a quick turnaround, and there are a number of different reasons for that. For starters, Sam Levinson has his fingerprints all over the show creatively, and when you formulate so much of the story yourself you need a lot of time in order to get it together.

Beyond just that, your cast at this point is incredibly busy on other projects. Zendaya has been an A-lister for quite some time now, and season 2 really put Sydney Sweeney into headlines more than ever before. They’ve got complicated schedules and they are far from the only ones.

Earlier this year, we know that Zendaya liked a post suggesting that season 3 probably will not be on HBO until 2024; if that is the case, we don’t tend to think the show will be filming anything for at least the rest of 2022. Even when they do start production, though, it’s important to keep in mind that all parties involved could be a little bit secretive here. Euphoria won’t want any spoilers out there, and they’ve tended to do a really good job at keeping a lot of surprises under wraps. We’ll just be glad if we get something resembling some news on the new season by this time next year; that will feel like a win in itself.

