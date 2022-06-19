NCIS season 20: Is there a chance for more larger arcs?

At this point in one month’s time, we’re hoping for some great news when it comes to NCIS season 20 filming! Or, at the very least, we’ll be getting close to it. There is a lot to look forward to in regards to new episodes, even if there’s so little that is known.

It goes without saying that the premiere will serve to continue the events of the season 19 finale, so there is some sort of arc that needs to be wrapped up there. What about beyond that, though? Let’s just say that this is where we start to get into a little more mysterious territory.

The first thing that we really should say here is that our favorite version of NCIS is one where there are some continuous stories, even if they are sideplots sprinkled in here and there. The big issue with season 19 in our mind was that once the Gibbs story was concluded, it really felt we went into super-procedural mode with very little reward for people who watched every single week. We’d like to see a small evolution of that in season 20, whether it be the team tracking a criminal behind-the-scenes or continuous updates on Jimmy and Jessica’s dating life. Just give us something more than a case-of-the-week plot! More often than not, the story will be better for it.

We don’t expect more four-episode arcs in season 20 like we got with the Gibbs story and ultimately, that’s okay — we’ll be happy if we can just get some solid two-parters here and there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20, especially in terms of larger arc?

