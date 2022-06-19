Good Omens season 2 premiere date: Are we inching closer?

As we going to get news on a Good Omens season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future? We know it’d be wonderful to have that!

Yet, here we are, still counting down the weeks and months until the Amazon series returns. In a way, we should just be grateful since we previously never thought that we’d get a season 2 at all. More is coming in this world, and we’ll just have to be patient in order to see it.

So what can we say right now? Well, filming is 100% complete — that’s something that Neil Gaiman himself reported on Twitter earlier this year. Production actually wrapped in March, so that means the post-production team is currently off working to make everything as perfect as possible.

We do think that a release date later this year is at least possible, though it is starting to feel like Amazon has a glut of genre shows set for the next several months. We know that the much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming this fall, and we’re also waiting for more news on Carnival Row season 2 — another show that has been off the air for a REALLY long time. A lot of these programs were obviously impacted by the global health crisis, and in the case of Good Omens we think that they probably needed to ensure that there was a fantastic story carved out to justify it coming back.

Our hope is that at the very least, this summer could give us a release date and maybe a teaser. After that, we’ll be able to be a little bit more patient for whatever the future could be. The fact that there are so many clamoring for more info just speaks mostly to how popular the show is!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Omens season 2?

Do you think we’ll get news on a premiere date sooner rather than later? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

