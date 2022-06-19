Grey’s Anatomy season 19: How will Miranda Bailey return?

As we prepare for the launch of Grey’s Anatomy season 19, we don’t expect Miranda Bailey to be in her most typical of spots. As a matter of fact, we’d be surprised if the character is at the hospital at all.

Following the end of season 18, Chandra Wilson’s character is actually without a job at all — she quit after the Grey Sloan was stripped of the residency program, which was a huge blow to everything that she’d built over the years. She was exhausted, and understandably concerned over her physical health after suffering a heart attack earlier on in the series’ run.

Even despite her currently-precarious position, we do still feel confident that Wilson and the character will return; it’s mostly a matter of when.

First things first, we should remind you that it’s easy to imagine some appearances for Bailey on Station 19 since Ben Warren is still a major character over there. Meanwhile, we also envision Meredith and some other doctors fighting to get her to return to the hospital. Even if she doesn’t want to be Chief again, there are obviously a wide array of roles out there for someone of her particular skill set. It’s really all about what she would want to take on whenever she came back. Bailey loves this job, and she cares too much about people to be away from it forever.

Also, it’d be a dire shame to lose Chandra at this point. She, James Pickens Jr., and Ellen Pompeo are the only original cast members left! While we don’t want to just assume that these three will continue to do their jobs forever, we’re just hoping that they can all make it to season 20 … and the same goes for the series itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including Kim Raver’s future as Teddy

How do you think Bailey is going to factor into Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — this is the best way to make 100% sure you don’t miss any updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







