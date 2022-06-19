Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Does it need to come out in 2022?

If you are like us, then you are most likely chomping at the bit to get a Your Honor season 2 premiere date at Showtime. When is the series actually going to come out?

Obviously, it goes without saying that this is the sort of show that needs to be as close to perfect as possible. When you have Bryan Cranston as a part of your cast, there is a certain expectation that goes along with that! A lot of eyeballs are going to be on you, and the first season got both a lot of attention and praise from viewers.

Because of these things, we don’t think that Showtime is necessarily feeling some extreme amount of pressure to get season 2 on the air in the reasonably near future. The most important thing to them is just that they can get new episodes out in a time-frame that viewers will pay attention. That may not be this year — given how little we’ve heard about it, there’s a good chance it won’t be this year. There’s also another much-hyped show in Yellowjackets that the network is also making another season for, so we gotta wait and see when it comes back, as well. We’re almost curious to know if the network would pair these two up to give them a lineup that viewers would absolutely be buzzing about — and yes, that’s a pretty silly joke.

Your Honor season 2 could be a story about many things, but for Cranston’s character of Michael it could revolve around grief and questions as to redemption. How can this character move forward? Given that Walter White wanted nothing to do with any sort of moral turnaround, we wonder if this character could go on a different path.

