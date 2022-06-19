Endeavour season 8 episode 2 spoilers (PBS): Case of a cab driver

Following the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to learn a little more about Endeavour season 8 episode 2? Well, we’d say that it starts with a cab driver! It’s going to be another immersive case with some more fascinating twists and turns … and also one that could also contain a pretty personal story involving the title character.

Want a few more details on what you can expect? Then we suggest that you take a look at the full Endeavour season 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

On the outskirts of Oxford, a cab driver is found murdered in his taxi. The investigation into his death leads Endeavour and the team down a surprising path. Endeavour receives a guest who reminds him of a past he’d sooner forget.

By the end of this episode, we tend to assume that there will be some closure to at least this case … and then also questions about what the future could hold here. You see, this is the one super-unfortunate part of Endeavour as a series — the fact that it is so frustratingly short. Why can’t we get more episodes? Even if some of these are long, it doesn’t change the fact that this narrative is over more or less in a blink.

Oh, and then there’s the other unfortunate part of this, which is the news that the upcoming ninth season is going to be the final one. That’s a difficult pill to swallow, so our advice for now is to just enjoy what lies directly ahead of us. There will be some chances to deal with the future when we get around to that, and we just hope that there are captivating mysteries and some great character moments every single step of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Endeavour right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Endeavour season 8 episode 2?

Share some more thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







