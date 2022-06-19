Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 19?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you are curious about that, allow us to help!

We’ll admit that at the start of the day, we were somewhat skeptical that we’d get another installment at the end of primetime. We do tend to get a lot of hiatuses in the summer months, and we’ve been lucky to get some new episodes as of late. We weren’t entirely sure it’d be right to expect something more here.

Well, this is where we come bearing some great news: There is another installment coming tonight! Not only that, but this is one that you’re going to have a chance to see in the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Because HBO has a slightly less chaotic schedule tonight, there’s no need for it to air a little bit later in the evening.

So is there any one thing you can 100% expect to see during the installment tonight? We do think that there will be time spent on Juneteenth, even if it’s just a minute or two leading into a main segment. There could be some further political discussions, but we almost would want tonight’s episode to focus on a current-events topic that not enough people fully understand. Take, for example, the issues around gas prices or inflation. They are such big debates right now in the country, but there’s also so much tunnel-vision around them and complete failures for people to recognize the bigger picture.

We do think that a longer hiatus will be coming before long, but we wouldn’t worry too much about it right now. Instead, just enjoy the show that is right in front of you! There will be chances to cope with the break later.

What do you want to see as the focus of the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

