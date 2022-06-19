When Calls the Heart season 10: When will filming begin?

With the news now official that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a season 10, there’s a lot more to discuss! Take, for example, when we could actually see production underway.

If you are to look at last year as somewhat of a blueprint, the cast and crew could be back in the greater Vancouver area sooner than you would think! Typically, the show kicks things off in the mid-to-late summer; last year, we saw production underway in the third week of July. That’s a pretty suitable time to make sure production gets done before the winter. Shooting in Canada later than November can often be difficult, and we’re sure that it would be potentially avoided if possible.

New episodes of When Calls the Heart will more than likely premiere, meanwhile, in the second or third month of 2023. A lot of that is going to depend on if Hallmark wants to keep their schedule similar to what we’ve seen in the past, and also if there’s going to be a Christmas Special put together for the year. We’re at a point now where we don’t necessarily expect them; it’s more of a pleasant surprise when it actually does happen this way.

Of course, the #1 order of business in a new season is going to be what happens for Lucas and Elizabeth now that they are engaged; with that being said, though, there are some other stories that are going to populate the world beyond that. Think in terms of Nathan’s romantic future or how Rosemary and Lee plan to become parents. Will they already be parents when the show comes back? We’ll just have to wait and see if there’s some sort of substantial time jump coming up soon.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

