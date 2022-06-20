Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3, 4 spoilers: Another two hours!

Next week on TNT you’re going to see Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3 — and then episode 4 beyond it! The network is airing another two hours consecutively and absolutely we’re a little shocked about it.

What are they trying to do here? From our vantage point, it feels mostly like they’re just trying to take advantage of a lack of competition right now — also, they may just be trying to clear their schedule for other things. This is the final season of the drama, and TNT is in itself getting away from scripted content. Once Animal Kingdom is done, the only scripted show they’ll have left is Snowpiercer — and that’s also in the final season.

Season 6 episode 3, “Pressure and Time” – Deran and Pope search for Craig; J tries to sell Gia’s diamonds; Julia gets a job at the mall.

Season 6 episode 4, “Inside Man” – J gets to know the new attorney; Craig scouts a potential job; Pope helps a kid at the skate park.

There’s some really exciting stuff in there, especially when it comes to J trying to get more vengeance on Gia and Pope actually finding a sense of inner peace at his own skate park. However, here’s the one thing we don’t want: That new legal assistant becoming a new love interest for J. For starters, she’s married; also, how many times does this character need a love interest? We know already that it never ends all that well for them.

Of course, we’re also concerned about Pope given that the Catherine Belen investigation is going to rear its head eventually. It’s only a matter of time before that starts to unravel.

