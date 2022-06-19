Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere: The Catherine Belen cliffhanger, more

Tonight on TNT, the Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere is going to be here — and episode 2 along with it! What are we going to see over the course of these episodes? Probably a lot, and we hope you’re ready to feel all sorts of emotions.

Of course, we have to start this article with a reminder of what happened at the end of season 5 — the discovery of Catherine Belen’s body. If you remember, this is a woman Smurf had Pope killed at the end of last season. This is something that is going to hit the family at some point this season; it’s just a matter of when…

Based on some interviews that have come out for the season already, it feels as though this isn’t something that will be addressed right away. It could take some time for the investigation to hit the Cody Boys directly, and we can understand the narrative value in that. The idea behind this twist could be to make Pope feel comfortable, only for then the entire world to come toppling down around him.

After this investigation does eventually rear its ugly head, we imagine we’re going to see things (somehow) get even messier. We’ll probably have a chance through a lot of this to see how the rest of the Cody Boys rally around Pope, and they probably should; if something terrible happens to him, the domino effect is going to eventually collide with them! We gotta think that they are all smart enough to be aware of this. Nobody would ultimately be safe.

