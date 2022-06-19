The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following today’s big finale on HBO, can you expect The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2 to happen? Has the series been renewed?

The first thing that we really should do here is map things out in terms of facts. Nothing has been altogether determined when it comes to the show’s future as of right now and yet, there are absolutely still reasons for hope. First and foremost, there’s a little bit of material left seemingly from the source material. Given that this season was so short, we almost wonder if the plan from the start was to tell the entire story over the course of two seasons. They’ve taken their time with the material, and that is a luxury of the TV format as opposed to the movie of the same name.

Of course, whether or not the series gets said renewal is going to depend heavily on what the premium-cable network wants. They don’t tend to announce the viewership for some of their shows in advance, and with that, we’re often left to speculate instead about how we think a show is going to do. There’s certainly a market for more of this series, largely due to the popularity of the book and also Rose Leslie and Theo James as actors. Rose has an audience on the network already thanks to Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, James is noteworthy for Sanditon and a number of other credits.

If we do get a season 2 renewal, let’s hope it arrives over the next few months; that would make it all the more likely that new episodes premiere at some point next year. We’d implore HBO to give it a green light; this show probably doesn’t need more than one additional season, but we do want to see a fuller sense of closure for these characters.

