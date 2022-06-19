The Outlaws season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A bit of romance?

Next week on BBC One you’ll be getting a chance to see The Outlaws season 2 episode 4 — so what can you see from start to finish there?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We don’t think it will come as much of a shock that there is drama around the corner, mostly because drama is pretty much at the center of everything that this show does. This is a zany, surprising show that has no problem putting people outside of their element. Could there even be a touch of romance shortly down the road? We wouldn’t be surprised about that, even if the settings and circumstances are more than a little bit unexpected.

Below, you can check out the full The Outlaws season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

The outlaws meet a cook of sorts, and an unlikely date takes place at a pub quiz. Two outlaws have a very close call, while a ghost from the past induces an emotional reckoning.

We’re now at the halfway point in the season and with that, we 100% expect that things are going to ratchet up and become a little more intense as time goes on. That is, after all, exactly what we want. The whole purpose of a show like this show be to continuously surprise us, and we have a feeling that Stephen Merchant and the rest of the team are going to do that.

What we hope with the “ghost in the past” in particular is that it gives us an opportunity to really dive further into some of these people. One of the big things to remember with this show is that we spend a ton of time in the present and with that, we don’t get a whole lot of time to really focus on what happened before.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Outlaws right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Outlaws season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







