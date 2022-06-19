Doctor Who season 14 premiere date: When could it air?

At this point, it’s probably clear that we’re waiting for a while to see Doctor Who season 14 — or, what could be called season 14.

You see, there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to terminology these days with the franchise. We’re coming off season 13 which was formally titled Doctor Who: Flux. Meanwhile, we’ve got three specials this year that aren’t technically a part of anything. Then, there’s the 60th anniversary — so is that considered season 14 or something else entirely?

Let’s consider for a moment that the 60th is a part of season 14. If that is the case, we can anticipate that the show is going to be coming back potentially in the first half of 2023. We don’t think the BBC will wait too long to give us Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, mostly because we know that there’s a lot of filming already underway! David Tennant and Catherine Tate are both coming back, so of course we are tremendously excited for that.

If the 60th anniversary is not formally a part of that season, we could be stuck waiting for a little while longer. Think in terms of late 2023 or even 2024. It takes a long time to make a show like this that is this imaginative and out there.

In general, the biggest thing that we expect are a ton of hiatuses all over the place — but even with that being said, we also do anticipate that there will be enough content to tide you over here and there. These specials should be big and imaginative … but we do want to see more of the traditional show, as well. After all, a big part of the enjoyment of this series comes from the week-to-week experience of getting to see things play out.

