Manifest season 4 premiere date: Creator responds to Stephen King post

There’s one thing across the Manifest fandom that is certain: We all want a season 4 premiere date. We’ve seen a clip from what’s coming up, but that’s not going to satisfy a lot of people out there. Filming has been going on for a long time, and it’s pretty darn clear that we’re going to get the first batch of episodes at some point next year.

For today’s article, we just want to pose a simple question: Isn’t it nice that Stephen King is as eager as us for more of the show? In a recent most on Twitter, creator Jeff Rake responded to a message from the famed author (see below) saying that they will “try to get [him] a premiere date” as soon as possible. Hopefully, that means over the coming months!

With Manifest now at its new home in Netflix, there is potential for binge-watching and all sorts of other great stuff. There are a lot of mysteries that still need to be figured out, and this extended final season (broken up into parts) will offer the opportunity for answers. Of course, along the way Ben, Michaela, and the rest of Flight 828 are probably going to face more questions about what lies ahead.

In general, we know that Netflix is not the sort of service to rush their premiere dates, and for good reason. They tend to prioritize finding a way to ensure the date works with everything else on their platform — they don’t want their big-ticket shows to get lost in the shuffle / the complicated algorithm, and we certainly think of Manifest as a big-ticket show at this point. We certainly think the rest of the episodes are going to be epic in scale!

Dear @StephenKing will try to get you a premiere date asap, sir! https://t.co/II47rumfND — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 14, 2022

