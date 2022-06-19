NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Circling some possible premiere dates!

If you are excited to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS, remember that this is natural. How can you not want to get more of this show ASAP? Even though there was no major cliffhanger at the end of season 13, the writers absolutely put it together in a way that leaves us hungry for a whole lot more. Who wouldn’t want to see Kensi and Deeks as parents, or a wedding between Callen and Anna?

While we don’t have a premiere date just yet for season 14, there are some Sundays in late September / early October that at least make a good bit of sense. Of course, we’ll let you know whenever the official start dates are revealed — given that both Fox and ABC have already announced some of their own programming, we’re hoping that it isn’t all that far in the future.

September 25 – If CBS wants to just get the show out there reasonably early in the fall season, this is the best way to do it. However, this would most-likely mean that the rest of the fall season for the network kicked off on September 19 — that’s possible (Fox is doing that), but it’s a little earlier than what they traditionally do.

October 2 – This feels like the sweet spot, and the most likely date. It gives the network a chance to put several shows on the air before we get anywhere close to a holiday hiatus.

October 9 – There’s really only one reason in our mind why CBS would wait this long: They are looking to launch their Sunday lineup after NFL games and this is the best viable time to do that. We would at least understand the logic, since football lead-ins traditionally do produce some pretty fantastic results.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







