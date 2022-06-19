Stranger Things 4 episode 8 spoilers: Millie Bobby Brown looks ahead

Before too long, the remainder of Stranger Things 4 is going to be on Netflix — and there is absolutely a LOT to dive into there.

On paper, it’s easy to look at there only being two episodes left and automatically assume that we’re not going to be getting that much in the way of story. However, that would be a lie since these episodes are enormous. As a matter of fact, the finale is longer than a lot of movies that have recently come out in theaters! There is a ton to look forward to, and you could probably divide these up into four standard-sized episodes without a problem.

Oh, and it goes without saying that Eleven is going to be at the center of a lot following the first seven episodes. She’s been put in a critical situation and based on what Millie Bobby Brown told Variety recently, the character will take on a lot of huge challenges in a number of ways:

Going back to the Duffer brothers, they created Eleven in such a dynamic way this season, and really directed and wrote this heroine with layers and layers that we have to peel back. These two episodes really give you an insight on this heroine coming to life and letting Eleven do what she needs to do in order to save her friends.

Millie also notes in this interview that she expected a LOT of footage to be cut from the final episodes of the season based on how long they were shooting; yet, she was then told that they were intentionally going to be really long. Given that season 5 is going to be the final one on Netflix, we can only imagine right now how much content will be placed into those…

Where do you think Eleven’s story is going to go moving into Stranger Things 4 episode 8?

