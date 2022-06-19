The Chi season 5 premiere spoilers: Is love around the corner?

With The Chi season 5 premiere coming to Showtime this coming Friday, there’s a lot to think about and prepare for.

While of course there aren’t necessarily a ton of specifics out there as of this writing, we do at least know what one of the central themes will be: Love. Who doesn’t want a little bit of romance mixed in here? Well, to be specific, you’re going to see that throughout. The official synopsis for season 5 below gives you a great sense of that, especially when it comes to Tiff, Kevin, and a few other characters:

This season Black love takes centerstage. Emmett and Tiff forge a new path in their relationship as Tiff grows closer to Rob. Meanwhile, Kevin finds love where he least expects it as Jake and Jemma navigate life as a couple. With his boys in relationships, Papa finds himself a bit on the outside looking in, but still knows how to get himself in trouble. Kiesha cares for baby Ronnie as Nina and Dre work together to support Lynae. Jada assesses her life post-cancer and Trig considers a political run, even as Douda plots a comeback.

So while we do want to see some success stories come out of the South Side this season, we’d be lying if we sat here and said that this will be a story of near-constant sunshine. That’s just not what we see with The Chi a lot of the time. There is drama and pain in these stories, and we tend to think we’ve come to prepare for it over the years. We just hope that there’s a little less trauma this time than what we’ve seen in the past — especially for Kiesha, since she’s gone through some of the most terrible stuff imaginable.

