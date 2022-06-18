Hightown season 3 premiere date: How long will we be waiting?

Is anyone else out there excited to eventually see Hightown season 3 on Starz? For us personally, we’d say that it is one of the most underrated shows on TV. You’ve got a great cast, some fascinating stories, and a picturesque setting that you don’t see on a lot of other shows.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Because of everything the writers are bringing to the table, that of course makes us all the more eager to see it back … but you could be waiting for some time.

This week, a report came out from Deadline that Fear the Walking Dead actor Garret Dillahunt is one of several people joining the show for season 3. The fact that we’re just hearing about this suggests that we’re early on in production still, and we can confirm that since it was only a month or so, give or take, that filming started up. We can go ahead and tell you that Monica Raymund is directing this season, as she posted as much on Instagram last week.

So given the start of production, the best-case scenario right now seems to be that we’d see the next chapter of Jackie’s journey near the end of this calendar year; to us, though, a start in 2023 feels just as likely. Starz has so many shows we’re all looking forward to right now, whether it be two Power spin-offs this year (presumably) and more BMF. There’s also the upcoming seventh season of Outlander that is currently in production. There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to here, and we’re just going to have to be patient to see all of it arrive.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hightown

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hightown season 3?

When do you think this season will end up airing on Starz? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund86)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







