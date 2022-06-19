Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Religious opposition

Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 3 is going to be airing on Starz next week and over the course of it, there are going to be a number of challenges. The title character is starting to realize further just how difficult things are in England, especially when it comes to the aftermath of choices made by King Henry VIII. Then, there’s of course the aftermath of her own choices.

Actions have consequences. That’s not something you necessarily recognize that well when you are young, but it becomes all the more apparent the longer you are around.

Curious to get a few more details all about where the story will go from here? Then go ahead and check out the full Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 3 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

Elizabeth’s decision to side with one sibling leaves the Lord Protector Somerset trying to maintain the balance between the two opposing religions. As Catherine’s sworn enemy the Catholic Bishop Stephen Gardiner is released from the Tower, Elizabeth is horrified by the chain reaction she has unwittingly begun.

Catherine and Thomas blame Elizabeth as they panic that the game is sliding out of their control. Having felt canny to the ways of court and politics, Elizabeth is left feeling very young and more aware than ever of how precarious peace in England is. But when Catherine and Thomas plan a large celebration for her 15th birthday she is relieved to think she is back in favour with them both, little knowing her step-parents see it as a chance to bring the court and king to Chelsea, and enact their plans to have Jane marry Edward.

Since we are pretty early on in the season still, we tend to believe that both this show (and Elizabeth herself) are going to be evolving a lot through the rest of the story. That will remain one of the most appealing things here — beyond, of course, all of the performances we see from start to finish.

