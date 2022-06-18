The Blacklist season 10: The hopeful restoration of Donald Ressler

As we start to prepare ourselves for The Blacklist season 10, should we also prepare for a huge season for Donald Ressler?

Going into the new year, we know already that Raymond Reddington is facing one of his biggest challenges yet, as Blacklisters from the past are emerging with a very particular agenda. That means, in turn, that the Task Force is also probably going to have their hands full trying to take out some of these threats.

In doing that aforementioned re-watch, one of the things that we’ve been reminded is just how awesome the Donald Ressler character was. He was presented as this smart, capable agent with a lengthy history with Reddington, and their two-part “Anslo Garrick” story remains a classic to this day.

Moving into season 10, the biggest thing we hope to see is Ressler getting some of that mojo back! We want to dive deeper into his psyche and also allow him to have a chance to move forward. Just like Liz’s focus on answers really hampered that character over time, so did Ressler’s focus on Liz. We’re happy that they finally shared some romantic moments, but we could’ve had that alongside a lot of other stuff for him, as well. Season 10 is a chance for him to step more into the limelight, especially with the Task Force severely down in numbers following the exits of both Aram and Park.

Also, it’s no coincidence that we’re using Bearded Ressler in the photo above — suffice it to say, we’re a fan. In general, though, we want this to be an enormous season for him — one that shows us some of his skills and also allows him to go on a new path separate from Liz and the past few years.

