The First Lady season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the finale this weekend on Showtime, can you expect The First Lady season 2 to happen? Or, are we already getting set for the end of the journey?

We should note that this weekend’s finale is likely the end for the women featured this season, including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. The series has taken a unique approach to telling some of these stories side by side; that way, they can give you the experience of the similarities and differences between how these women lived and worked in the White House.

Yet, isn’t it clear that there are SO many other stories worth telling here? We tend to think so. There have been dozens of fascinating First Ladies throughout history, and so many of them have unique stories to tell. Some are controversial, whereas others are inspirational. The future of the show would largely depend on what sort of stories the creative team would want to tell, and we also think casting some more big names like Davis would help to sell it even more to viewers.

Showtime also would have to make a decision as to whether they deemed The First Lady to be successful enough to merit a renewal, and that isn’t something we can offer a firm answer to at the moment. All we know is that personally, we’d at least be interested in seeing what else the creative team could have planned. The network may not make a decision on this immediately and understandably so. More than likely, they are going to wait for a few weeks to determine what the ratings are; at that point, they can then determine if they would like to bring the series back or now.

