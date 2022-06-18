The Boys season 3 episode 6: The aftermath of Frenchie, Kimiko kiss!

As we move forward into The Boys season 3 episode 6, we know that there’s a lot of big, crazy stuff ahead. It’s hard for there not to be given how many people have powers and the warpath that Soldier Boy is on at the moment.

However, we also know that there is still room for a few pure, lighthearted character moments. Take, for example, the relationship between Frenchie and Kimiko! The two have stayed with each other through thick and thin, and in this past episode Kimiko dreamed up a musical number in her head for them. Then, they kissed in real life — and there’s uncertainty that comes with that!

Given that Frenchie walked away after the kiss, Kimiko is left in this spot now where she wonders how he really felt about it. Does he feel how she does? Rest assured, this is something that will be brought up and likely soon. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on that subject:

[…In] future episodes, they’ll both be able to discuss how they really felt about that kiss. But it’s like really mixed feelings. It’s surprising, and I love what Tomer did in that moment [right after the kiss]. That was not scripted, and it was just his choice, and it was so beautiful because he’s so cool in every other moment, and then he’s like a goofy 12-year-old in that scene. Like he just doesn’t know what to do, where to put his emotion, and so he bails to get coffee. So it was just like the intensity of the emotion for both of them.

If course, we’re rooting HARD for the two of them — you have to have a few moments of light amidst the larger chaos.

