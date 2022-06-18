Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 (finale): Will it tie up loose ends?

In just a handful of days we’re going to have a chance to see Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6, and 100% this is going to be an eventful finale!

On paper, it seems like there’s a TON of stuff the Disney+ series is going to have to accomplish. We’ll see Obi-Wan presumably head back to Tatooine at some point, where he will have to ensure Luke Skywalker ends up being okay. At the same time, he also has to ensure Princess Leia gets back home. There’s also most likely going to be another duel with Darth Vader, and that’s without even mentioning Reva and the role that she plays in all of this. We now know, after all, that she is with the Empire because she wants to kill Anakin herself.

So are a lot of these loose ends going to be tied up? In a way, yes — or at the very least, they’ll be tied up in a form that sets the stage for A New Hope. We know what happens to almost everyone at this point, save for of course Reva — but we expect her story to be tied up, as well. It remains to be seen if she lives or dies; if it’s the former, we suppose there’s more that can be done with her.

As some of you out there already know, Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally devised as a limited series. There wasn’t some sort of plan for this arc to go on for many more years! If there is a season 2, it’s going to be a separate story and something conjured up for that particular occasion. We’re not going to be seeing something that serves as a direct continuation to what we have right now.

What are you most interested in seeing entering the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale?

