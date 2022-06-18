When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: What can we hope for?

Yesterday, the glorious news was revealed that there will be a When Calls the Heart season 10 at Hallmark Channel — but when will it air? What can we expect here in terms of a premiere date?

We know that the renewal took a little bit longer this year than it has in the past, but we wouldn’t read all that much into how that impacts the start date for the new season. Ultimately, we don’t think that’s going to change so long as production does kick off later this summer.

Unless there is a Christmas Special this year (there hasn’t been any discussion about that publicly), our expectation is that we’re going to see a late February/early March start for the show. It makes sense for Hallmark to wait to premiere it until after the Super Bowl and some awards shows; that way, it has more of a chance to capture a large viewership. While we know that live viewing doesn’t matter as much as it used to a long time ago, it’s still important and we don’t think that the network has forgotten about that in the slightest.

We do think we’ll get more of an official announcement on this either at the end of the year or in early 2023; we’ll have plenty of teases along the way, so rest assured! One of the things that we know the cast and crew of this show are always great at is posting some various teases behind the scenes during production. They clearly enjoy what they do, and that’s what makes enjoying this show even easier.

So what do we expect to see over season 10? There’s of course a ton of different stuff, but a lot of it inevitably starts with a wedding for Elizabeth and Lucas. We doubt it will be there right away, but we’re anticipating it at some point!

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

