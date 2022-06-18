The Bachelorette couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya split

Months after meeting and falling in love on The Bachelorette, there is sad news for Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya.

In a pair of separate statements late Friday, the reality TV couple confirmed that they are ending their engagements. Both openly discussed the end of their relationship in posts on Instagram, with Michelle noted that the public part of the engagement had been an enormous challenge:

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Meanwhile, Nayte noted that “hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can… We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

While we know it can be so easy to be cynical about these reality TV couples, Nayte and Michelle were one of those pairs that we really rooted for. It seemed like from the very first day they were smitten with each other, and often these are the couples on this show that go the distance. Unfortunately, that was just not the case here. While The Bachelorette had at one point a pretty solid track record of couples staying together, it has clearly been difficult over the past several seasons in general. That just speaks to the reality of trying to make relationships work in the real world, especially since there’s only so much time anyone gets to spend together on the show.

