Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Will Lalo survive?

There is so much to be excited about when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 … but absolutely plenty to fear. It’s hard to see things any other way when you consider how the show ended off episode 7.

Howard Hamlin is dead — that much we know for sure. Meanwhile, Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are in a really tough spot with Lalo being in the apartment with them — and carrying a gun. We think all three of these characters will likely survive that encounter, but what about the whole episode? What about the rest of the series? When it comes to Lalo in particular, there is a lot that is worth discussing.

What’s so interesting in discussing Lalo’s fate right now is that on paper, there’s still a chance that the character survives — yet, we never meet him in Breaking Bad! Saul does mention him in his very first episode, and he speaks of him as though he may very-well be out there. It’s possible Lalo dies and Saul is unaware; or, the writers may come up with some other way to explain that later.

Provided that Lalo is still alive, our big question then becomes why he is no longer working to try and take out Gus — unless he is, and there’s a side war going on during Breaking Bad we are not privy to, one where Lalo dies during season 3 or some other point in the timeline. If that is the case, it’d be very-much a shame that we never got to see him in that era.

One strange thing we wonder

Would a Lalo spin-off be fun to anyone else? He’s far from a hero, so it’s hard to say that he’s the most compelling guy to root for. Then again, Walter White was equally compelling and he was about as awful as they come by the end.

We just want more Lalo, no matter how it is presented — and we are so curious to learn what happens to him.

What do you think will happen to Lalo over Better Call Saul season 6?

