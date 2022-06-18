Chesapeake Shores season 6: Cast, crew start to wrap up filming

Chesapeake Shores season 6 is set to premiere a little later this summer, and it goes without saying there will be emotion. A ton of emotion, in fact. It’s hard for that not to be here! This is the final batch of episodes for the Hallmark Channel show, and with that, you just have to hope that Abby and the rest of the O’Brien family find some element of closure. We’re ready to have plenty of heartfelt moments, but maybe a few tear-jerkers as well.

After all, it feels like some of the tears could be starting today! In a post on Instagram last night, Treat Williams noted that it was the final day of shooting at the O’Brien house. That means that everyone is starting to say goodbye to this world that they’ve been a part of for so many years, and we have to imagine that’s difficult. The entire cast isn’t from British Columbia (where the series films), so it’s become a home away from home for a lot of them. The production very much serves as a second family.

As filming starts to wrap up entirely, we can only hope that moving forward, some additional details will surface as to what the future will hold here. There’s so much ground the writers still have to cover! Also, it’s going to be fun to see what the cast and crew have to say about the whole process.

Of course, we also still wonder whether Hallmark would consider a movie or something else years down the road … but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here. There is another season worth of stories still to tell here first!

