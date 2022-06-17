Animal Kingdom season 6 promo: The cost of the family business

With the Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere coming on TNT this weekend, it absolutely feels like the right time to set the stage for this further. We’re gearing up for what will be a difficult batch of episodes for all of the Cody Boys, and one question seems to overwhelm everything: Will they all survive? Or, is the family destined to completely fall apart?

In the promo below, you can get a small glimpse into the conflicts and crises that await Deran, J, Pope, and Craig moving forward. We should note that this is a promo for the entire season, so not all of this violence will be included on the series right away.

Watch our Animal Kingdom season 5 finale now! Take a look at that below, as we like to think it better prepares you for what’s coming on Sunday. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember to come back on Sunday night for another discussion of the premiere.

We do think this promo is primarily effective in reminding you that 1) nobody is safe and 2) the actions of Smurf are still leading to reactions in the present. Yes, you can say that the death of Catherine is Pope’s past coming back to haunt him, but remember who was the orchestrator of a lot of that. Smurf micromanaged so much of his life and manipulated him at just about every turn.

We’d say to get ready for a bloodbath in this final season, but it’s important to note that the rest of the story isn’t just about violence. Instead, it’s the toll that Smurf had on these characters, and also if it is possible for any of them to move forward from it all when the dust finally settles.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you think will happen to the Cody Boys on Animal Kingdom season 6?

Do you have any large-scale predictions? Be sure to share right away, and also come back to make sure you don’t miss any further updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Someone has to pay the price, will it be the Codys? Find out this Sunday 9/8c on TNT. #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/lyBgnOvXZ0 — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) June 17, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







