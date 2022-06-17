For All Mankind season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The launch to Mars?

Are you ready to see For All Mankind season 3 episode 3 over on Apple TV+ next week? This is a story that should not only be dramatic, but a potential milestone in the arc of the series!

We know that season 3 featured a time jump at the very start of it and with that, really pushed to make this fictional space-race all the more exciting. We’re at a point now where everyone is preparing for a launch to Mars, which could change not just a single country, but all of humankind. It’s a mission with tremendous risks and cost, and we know there’s a significant chance that something goes wrong before the launch even happens.

Rest assured, though, that the writers here aren’t going to forget about the personal stories of these characters, as well. For more on that, go ahead and read the For All Mankind season 3 episode 3 synopsis below right now:

As NASA scrambles to prepare for the launch to Mars, Margo is confronted with a harsh personal reality.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that the table will be set perhaps more so than ever before, and we’re going to see everything from global competition to also a little bit of fear. Let’s face it: Space exploration is one of the most exciting things out there, but it can also come at a great cost. This season has a chance to explore that on a greater level than ever before, and absolutely we are excited to see the creative team dig further in and see how everyone adjusts.

