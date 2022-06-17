NCIS season 20: Circling the possible premiere dates on CBS!

What is the premiere date going to be for NCIS season 20? We know that this is one of the questions asked the most frequently these days, and for good reason! We know that some networks like ABC and Fox have already announced start dates for some of their shows and yet, here we are stuck sitting around and wondering what’s going to be coming up next.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So while nothing may be official yet at CBS, we do think that there are a few dates we can go ahead and put on your radar.

Have you watched our review yet for the NCIS season 19 finale? If not, go ahead and do that below! Once you do this, remember to then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure that you don’t miss all sorts of other great TV updates.

Monday, September 19 – This is the first date we should point out as a possibility, largely because this is when Fox officially is starting their own fall season. It is a little bit early when you compare it to what we’ve seen in the past, but absolutely this is not something we should rule out as a possibility.

Monday, September 26 – Based on what we’ve seen from CBS in the past, this is probably the date that makes the most sense. They’ve got a standard way in which they tend to operate, and the only reason we could see them starting later is if they are trying to avoid at least some of the competition from Monday Night Football early on in the season.

Monday, October 3 – If the crime drama starts later than this, we’d be absolutely shocked. The only reason we could see CBS considering it is in the event they want to have fewer hiatuses during the actual season itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates we do not want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







