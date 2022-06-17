Blue Bloods season 13: When will more news be released?

We know that it’s going to be a long wait for Blue Bloods season 13 to premiere on CBS. We wish that wasn’t the case, but it’s pretty much inevitable. Production on new episodes hasn’t even started and while we’re waiting for that, it’s going to be hard for any news to come out.

With that being said, we do at least have a sense as to when something on the new season could surface, and it may actually happen sooner than you’d think. Last year, we learned about the title for the season premiere from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor in early July; we’d absolutely love for that to be the case here again. That at least gets us speculating about something and then come the middle of next month, production will most likely begin.

It’s possible that in the two and a half months from filming to the premiere, we’ll hear at least about a couple of guest stars that are coming by! Early September should be around when we get a premiere synopsis, and maybe a promo for what lies ahead. We know that Blue Bloods is not a show with the most aggressive marketing campaign in the world; with that in mind, we’ve come to know to not expect a whole lot out of them.

While Blue Bloods is not a show known for its long-term storylines, there are two things from the end of season 12 that we think we factor pretty prominently into season 13. Of course, we are speaking here about Baez choosing to adopt and then Erin making the key decision to run for District Attorney. The latter in particular should be front and center for the premiere, given that elections are often in November.

