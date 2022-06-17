When Calls the Heart renewed for season 10 by Hallmark Channel!

We’ve been waiting for a little while to get the official news on a When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal — now, we’re 100% happy it’s here!

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a statement today, Lisa Hamilton Daly, the executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, had the following to say about the show coming back for more:

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show … There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

We know that the network forced Hearties to wait a little bit longer for the news this time around, as in the past we’ve gotten news on a renewal the same day as the most-recent finale. Nonetheless, we are glad that it’s here, and we also are glad to report that per TVLine, Supergirl alum Lindsay Sturman is coming on board as the new showrunner. The search for a new person in this position could be one of the reasons why we had to wait a little bit; Hallmark may have wanted all of their metaphorical ducks in a row before making sure they greenlit any more episodes.

Season 9 absolutely left off in a way that left us hungry for more, especially with Lucas proposing to Elizabeth and Rosemary and Lee getting set to be parents. We’re sure that season 10 will have its fair share of drama, but also a good bit of comfort and love in there as well — this is just one of those sort of shows designed to make you feel all the emotions and hopefully have you smiling at the end of it.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see from When Calls the Heart season 10, now that the renewal is official?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







