The Lake season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Amazon? The latest

Following the premiere of season 1 today at Amazon, can you expect The Lake season 2 to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

We know that there’s a lot of fascinating stuff to get into anytime a streaming service releases a show, mostly because the performance model here is so mysterious. Amazon doesn’t have to release any of their viewer metrics, and that leaves us in a spot where we’re left sitting around and wondering whatever they are going to decide to do.

As of this writing, there isn’t all that much confirmed when it comes to the future of this show, but we of course think there’s some potential. For starters, the cottage country of Ontario is such a unique world to set a show like this. It’s a pretty big deal in Canada but if you live anywhere in the United States, you probably don’t know all that much about it. This is a chance to dive in and explore some of that, while having a few laughs and lighthearted moments along the way.

So while Amazon doesn’t release any data for their shows, we do at least have a reasonable sense of how some of their decisions are made. It’s an equation built up of a few different factors, whether it be total viewership, how quickly people watch a full season, and in particular the popularity of the finale. This is really the sort of thing that determines whether or not there’s going to be a season 2 at some point down the road.

If a renewal does come reasonably fast, we would hope that a season 2 could come at some point in 2023. Here’s the thing, though: This is a show that would need to shoot by the fall at the latest. The last thing any of the cast and crew would want is working up in this part of Ontario during the winter.

