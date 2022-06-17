Superman & Lois season 2 finale spoilers: David Ramsey to appear

Just when it seemed as though the story of John Diggle was wrapped up on The Flash this week, think again.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

According to a new interview with TV Guide featuring showrunner Todd Helbing, you will see David Ramsey appear in the Superman & Lois season 2 finale. Not only that, but his appearance at the end of the episode will set the stage for what is coming in season 3.

What does this mean? It’s quite complicated, but it may be tied to the “cosmic destiny” that Diggle refused when Eobard Thawne encouraged him to open the box from the future. It looked as though this was John looking at potentially becoming a new Green Lantern, only to turn away from it, realizing that there’s a different path he wants to take. That path could involve him wanting to be a husband and father, but the universe could still have greater plans for him.

Or, Diggle’s refusal to embrace these powers may lead to another threat arriving in this world, one that could have Superman comic connections as it is.

We know that in some way, there’s a plan for Diggle beyond either of these shows — remember that there’s a Justice U pilot somewhere in development at The CW that would feature Diggle helping potential superheroes. It’s a fun concept that allows Ramsey’s character to continue to be his own guy; yet, there is 100% no confirmation that this will ever happen. Remember that The CW has been quick in some ways to cut ties with a lot of properties as of late, including two Arrowverse shows in Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Meanwhile, The Flash is most likely going to be ending next season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois and what could be coming up next

What do you think we could see from Diggle on the Superman & Lois season 2 finale?

Not only that, but how do you think this could set the stage for what is coming moving into season 3? Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for additional insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







