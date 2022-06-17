Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to dive head-first into some other great stuff courtesy of the James Spader series? We know that a season 10 is coming, and it’s really just a matter of waiting it out.

Unfortunately, this is not going to be an easy process of waiting. There is no installment on NBC tonight, and nor is there going to be one in the immediate future. While we know that the show has been renewed already for more episodes, the plan is for them to currently launch at some point in early 2023.

It goes without saying here that we of course would want more news on season 10 more or less immediately, but we also recognize that this is not likely to be the case. Instead, we are probably in the midst of some elaborate waiting game to get them. The earliest we anticipate getting more news on season 10 right now is in the late summer. Since the show doesn’t premiere for quite some time, we don’t imagine that it is going to rush into the start of production. This could also help them avoid some of the warmer temperatures.

The #1 announcement we expect to get from The Blacklist this summer is tied to the cast. Given that Amir Arison and Laura Sohn are each gone from the show as series regulars, we tend to think that at least one new person will be brought in. Can the Task Force really operate if it’s a tiny handful of individuals? It feels unlikely.

