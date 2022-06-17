Tehran season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+? The latest

Following the season 2 finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Tehran season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? Just as you would imagine, there are a number of different things that we want to talk through within this piece.

So where do we want to start things off here? By making it fairly clear where the situation stands: At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal of the series. It’s definitely something that could still happen, but the ball is in the court of Apple to try to figure out how they can have this come to pass.

Story-wise, of course we think there’s room to explore more things from this world, though we hesitate sharing too much more than this in fear of sharing spoilers from the finale. It all really comes down to performance, and that is information that the folks over at Apple do not choose to share publicly. The viewership for the finale will matter perhaps more than anything, since the streaming service can use this to actually gauge total popularity charting into a new season. It’s one thing for a lot of people to check out the premiere; it’s another thing altogether for them to stick around the whole way through.

Fingers crossed, there will at least be something more announced within the next few months on this subject; this would at the very least work to ensure that there is another season coming at some point in either 2023 or 2024. The longer the wait, the harder it is to ultimately project something more a little bit later on down the line.

