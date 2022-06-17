Legacies season 4 episode 20 (series finale): How did it end?

Legacies season 4 episode 20 was the series finale, and of course we imagined that this was going to be some shocking, gut-wrenching hour of TV. We have a feeling that there are characters who will be assessing their future, and opportunities to reflect on what this journey meant to them.

At the start of the episode tonight, there were questions aplenty surrounding the future of the Salvatore School, but also what Hope Mikaelson really needed. She actually wanted to speak to her father and was desperate to find a way to do that.

We did see the return of Klaus in a small cameo (which was shot remotely), and we do think that it was a touching moment and necessary. She got that closure that she needed.

As for the future of the Salvatore School, Alaric felt like it was better to just shut it down; after all, he thought the school was completely failing at its original mission statement. Remember, this was meant to be a safe spot for supernatural students to try and hone their abilities! Instead, it just became a spot for near-constant chaos. The good news here is what we actually saw … or who. Caroline came back! After being gone for SO long, Candice King’s character returned and she ended up being the headmistresses of the school. That at least seems to be the plan.

Was there closure?

In a word, we’d say “yes.” While we do think that there could still be more stories in this world, we got what we got. The Salvatore School does still exist … and yea, it’s totally a shame that we’re not going to be seeing this place now that Caroline is running it.

