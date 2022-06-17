The Old Man season 1 episode 3: What’s next for Jeff Bridges, cast?

After tonight’s big two-episode premiere, are you excited to learn more about The Old Man season 1 episode 3 on FX? We know that there is definitely a lot to be curious about.

For starters, this show is going to prove to be a fascinating game of cat-and-mouse for most of it, with the center of the universe focusing mostly on Jeff Bridges and his character of Dan Chase. This is a guy who is finding himself in the position of rogue fugitive, and there’s an FBI agent named Harold Harper (John Lithgow) doing his best to hunt him down. Chase is doing what he can to stay under-the-radar, and seeing if he can do that will be a huge selling point of the rest of the season. Of course, we’re preparing for some shocking/captivating moments with some great performances, mostly because it’s hard to not imagine that given the people who have been assembled to work on this show.

Next week FX will only air one episode but hopefully, it will still prove to be entertaining. You can check out the full The Old Man season 1 episode 3 synopsis below with more insight:

Forced to flee, Chase finally tells Zoe the truth about his past, but it might be too late.

Maybe it will be too late in terms of establishing trust, but survival? We don’t exactly think that Chase’s story is going to come to a screeching halt in episode 3. There is SO much story left to explore the rest of this season, and we’re excited to see both how it works and when viewers discover it. The premiere is in a really tough spot, mostly because anything you run after 10:00 p.m. Eastern, it can start to get a little dicey.

