Power Book IV: Force season 2: When to expect first trailer

Obviously, we’re excited to learn more about Power Book IV: Force season 2 — it’s really hard not to, all things considered.

Now, we turn to the next order of business: When we could actually see some footage for it! Over the past several days, we had a chance to see a behind-the-scenes image featuring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan. Is there a chance that even more great stuff is coming down the road? Obviously, it’s something that we want to see … but a certain amount of waiting is going to be required.

First things first, note that we don’t even have a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 yet, and we’re going to see something more from that show long before we get anything when it comes to season 2 of Force. There could even be another trailer for Raising Kanan on the way! We’re gearing up for what could prove to be a really exciting several months for this franchise, but it will probably be late 2022/early 2023 before you get any more footage on the next chapter for Force. We know that Starz isn’t going to rush this, largely because they have no real reason to do so.

The thing that we’re most excited about in season 2 is simply the chance to dive deeper into the characters. There were a lot of fascinating people introduced last season and from top to bottom, we wish we had more time with everyone! This could be an opportunity for that very thing to happen.

