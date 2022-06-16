The Good Doctor season 6 premiere date: Why is it later than expected?

Today, we officially had a chance to learn The Good Doctor season 6 premiere date. That’s absolutely something to celebrate!

However, we do also think there’s something that will surprise a lot of people about it: The start date of Monday, October 3. We anticipated that it would arrive at least a week earlier than this, especially since for most seasons other than the 2020-21 season, the end of September was a standard start time for most fall shows.

For this particular season, though, the folks over at ABC are doing some things a little bit differently, and there is a particular reason for it: NFL Football. We know non-sports fans may be frustrated by how much networks tend to bend at the knee to professional football, but it generates enormous ratings. This later date allows ABC to potentially cash in on some Monday Night Football simulcasts, which they may also want now that they’ve got a top-tier broadcasting team at the center of them.

Rest assured, though, that this later premiere for the Freddie Highmore series should have no bearing on the overall episode count. We actually know that some episodes were already filmed and beyond just that, ABC could just have fewer hiatuses later on in the season. We’re sure that some fans would welcome that as opposed to having a ton of breaks of varying length throughout the year. We’re sure that there will still be some, but they may not be the same length to what we’ve had in the past.

As great as it is to have a premiere date at the moment, of course we wish there was an answer to this long-simmering question: Is Dr. Lim going to survive? That cliffhanger is already driving us nuts.

