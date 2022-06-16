Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Where in the world is it?

We know that we’re very much excited to see Your Honor season 2 on Showtime at some point down the road. The Bryan Cranston show was renewed!

With that in mind, we find ourselves in a really strange spot at the moment. There has not been much news on the series for months and eventually, the plan was for it to air at some point in 2022.

So will that still be the case? Anything is possible, but for now we’d say to be cautious with your expectations. We’re seeing in general right now that Showtime can be a little bit overly optimistic with their premiere-date projections; we know that they’ve been hoping to see Yellowjackets come on at some point in 2022, as well, and it hasn’t even started production yet.

For the time being, just know that Your Honor does still seem to be on tap, and it makes a good bit of sense that the network would want to take their time getting it out to viewers. Why? For starters, they likely realize that this is something that has awards-show potential and you don’t want to rush something like that. The same goes for the story in general. Given that season 1 felt like a limited series and had an ending that was very much appropriate, there are challenges that come with continuing it. You have to do something that both honors what we saw before and yet, also pushes the story in another direction.

One thing we can say with confidence? Michael’s life is never going to be the same after what we saw last season. There’s just no other way around it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2, whenever it does actually come out?

Are you shocked there isn’t more news? Be sure to share right away in the comments! We’ll also have more updates soon that you don’t want to miss, so keep your eyes peeled for that, as well. (Photo: Showtime.)

