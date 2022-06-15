The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: When will it be announced?

As we get closer to the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi airing on Disney+, it’s inevitable we’ll think more about The Mandalorian season 3. How in the world can we not? This is really the show that started it all for Star Wars on this streaming service, and the stage has already been set for it in a really exciting way.

It was already confirmed, thankfully, that the new season will be airing in February 2023. So when could we expect to see that date narrowed down further?

Based on how streaming services like this often choose to promote a number of their shows, it feels like a foregone conclusion we’ll get an actual premiere date near the end of the year. Not only that, but Disney will most likely make a big event out of the announcement. They could do it during one of their Christmas Day NBA games; or, they could air a trailer to boost one of their primetime programs on ABC.

Here’s one other thing we’re wondering, and we may get into this more later on: Could Disney use the launch of Avatar 2 to better promote The Mandalorian? While they may come from different studios they share the same parent company, and with the Avatar sequel coming in December it could be yet another way to convince people to come out to theaters.

The earliest we see the premiere date coming out is November, mostly because there’s almost no reason to make anything official before that; the goal here, of course, is to build up momentum leading to the premiere! You don’t want to squander it too early.

